'We are in crisis': Kunhi-Yo "I'm healthy” event addresses substance abuse, recovery

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The Kunhi-Yo "I'm healthy” overdose awareness event was held Thursday at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Oneida.

Thursday was International Overdose Awareness Day and they honored those who have been lost and those who are on the substance abuse recovery journey. Now the focus is on a new threat, fentanyl and opioids.

"To me I think we are in crisis, that's what I would describe,” said presenter Don Coyhis. “In the end it's not just Indian communities, my guess it's happening in Green Bay, it's happening among Blacks, it’s happening among whites and I think the other thing is we gotta all work together. This isn’t an Indian problem, this is a human problem."

For more information and resources, click this link.