Thornberry Creek golf pro, Barstool personality "Beef" Franke dies at 31

Cody "Beef" Franke, a Barstool Sports personality and the head golf professional at Thornberry Creek at Oneida, has died due to a "sudden medical emergency."

A post from Thornberry Creek mourning Franke's death has more than 5,000 reactions as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Cody's love for the game and dedication to his craft were infectious," the post said. "The impact that he left on our team, guests, and members here at Thornberry Creek will be felt for many years to come."

"Our deepest condolences go out to Cody's loved ones during this time," it added.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced Franke's passing on social media.

"Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend," Portnoy posted on X. "Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest."

Portnoy did not provide a cause of death or any funeral arrangements.

Franke earned a following on social media giving golfing tips to the "common golfer." He got an email "out of the blue" last year from Portnoy to join Barstool's "ForePlay" golf coverage, according to an article from NBC News.

Franke was 31-years-old. No specific cause of death has been given.