Oneida Nation to open new cultural center Saturday

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The Oneida Nation is opening its new cultural center this weekend, according to a press release from the tribe.

The grand opening for the Kahnekano·lú Cultural Center is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at 760 Airport Road in Oneida.

According to the tribe, the name of the cultural center — pronounced gu-nay-gu-no-lu — means “precious water.” Water played a vital role in the Oneida Nation’s decision to settle near Duck Creek in the 1820s.

The cultural center is a 21,000-square-foot facility that will feature new exhibits, interactive displays, an expanded gift shop and programming for visitors of all ages.

Stacy Coon, the cultural center’s director, said the new building is an upgrade from its former location, which first opened in 1979.

“This new location is much more visible and accessible to visitors," Coon said. "We are pleased to have a facility that is conducive to educating our visitors about our history, culture, and traditions. It’s always been our desire to foster community involvement and bridge the gap between past and present traditional and contemporary art forms. Our ability has been expanded to preserve our cultural identity and empower Oneida people to tell our own story.”

The tribe said the public is invited to visit the Kahnekano·lú Cultural Center and enjoy the new space. For more information, visit the center’s website.