Oneida Nation crowns new royalty

Oneida Nation
From Left to Right, Kaylee Schuyler, Riley Aguirre, Milah John
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 21, 2023
ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Oneida Nation has new royalty!

During a ceremony at the Radisson, Miss Oneida, Junior Miss Oneida and Lil Miss Oneida 2023-24 were crowned.

Selected from four candidates, Kaylee Schuyler was crowned Miss Oneida. Schuyler will be attending UW-Green Bay this fall.

Riley Aguirre was crowned as Junior Miss Oneida. Aguirre will be attending Green Bay Southwest High School this fall.

Crowned Lil Miss Oneida was Milah John.

As Oneida Royalty, they will act as the Nation's official ambassadors and will represent Oneida at different events throughout the year.

The royalty will first be introduced to the community at the Oneida Pow Wow on June 30where they will lead the procession of Indigenous royalty.

Oneida Royalty is selected for the qualities of beauty from within and their knowledge of the Oneida culture and traditions. The young women have a responsibility to share their knowledge of Oneida culture and traditions as they were the crown.

