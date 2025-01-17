Oneida Nation awarded $6.6M federal grant for high-speed Internet access

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Up to 560 homes on the Oneida Nation Reservation are about to get high-speed Internet access thanks to a federal grant.

The Oneida Nation said in a news release the reservation was awarded $6.6 million from the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration through its Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

The project, in partnership in Nsight — a local telecom company — will expand broadband to support education, telehealth, and economic development, according to the Oneida Nation.

“This partnership is about more than technology; it’s about connecting people, fostering innovation and creating new opportunities,” Nsight CEO Brighid Riordan said in the release. “We look forward to continue working with the Oneida Nation to deliver resources needed for individuals and businesses to thrive in today’s increasingly connected world.”

The project is supporting homes in the southwest, southeast and northeast corners of the reservation.