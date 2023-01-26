One trail bringing two communities together

ONEIDA — A new recreation trail that will run through Oneida and Hobart is in the works after a decade of delays. Part of the trail was former railroad tracks, and the trail runs through Brown and Outagamie counties.

"This project, upon completion, will hopefully be able to improve the quality of life and activity level within the community and the larger community as well," Tehassi Hill, Oneida Nation Chairman, said.

The project is an effort to connect the Duck Creek Trail between Howard, Hobart and Oneida. Most of the trail is known as the Duck Creek Trail and will connect to Pamperin Park.

Village of Hobart Board Trustee Vanya Koepke said there are three key goals of the project.

"Number one: it's connecting these municipalities. Number two: it's about recreation. We want people who live in these communities, but also outside of the communities to walk here, to bike here..." Koepke said. "Number three: it's about protecting the property owners who have property along this trail."

Koepke said there have been delays completing the project because of ownership challenges, but they are working with Brown County as a middle party for the project and want the county to oversee and maintain the trail.

"Let's be an example to outside communities of how we can work together on this project," Koepke said. "We may have lots of differences outside of this project, and that's okay, but let's get this trail done where everybody can use it and say 'This was a moment where we came together."'

Hill said he is very happy they are already making progress this year, and he looks forward to continuing to work with Hobart.

"We hope to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Hill said.

The trail development will be ongoing throughout the year.