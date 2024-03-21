Officer Involved Incident in Mishicot leaves one person in the hospital

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — Community members of Mishicot told me the Village is usually a pretty quiet spot but on Tuesday afternoon, that wasn't the case; now we're learning more.



Tuesday's officer involved incident happened on the corner of South Main Street and Park Lane.

The Wisconsin D.O.J. released an official statement saying that the Mishicot Police Department responded to a domestic dispute

Law enforcement deployed non-lethal means in an attempt [to] control the subject who became distressed and is now hospitalized.

"First thing I saw was a... heard was the ambulance and I seen it pull up out front of the house with lights on and then a whole bunch of cop cars showed up," said Nicol.

Neighbor Mark Nicol, says on Tuesday around 3:30 pm, the corner of South Main Street and Park Lane was a busy scene.

"They taped it off with police tape and they had one of those lights that are real high and shine down and were taking pictures and they process it like a crime scene like you see on TV," said Nicol.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released an official statement saying that the Mishicot Police Department responded to a domestic dispute on South Main Street around 3:53 P.M.where a subject, "Approached the officers in an aggressive manner. Law enforcement gave verbal commands which the subject ignored. Law enforcement deployed non-lethal means in an attempt [to] control the subject who became distressed."

Life-saving measures were performed, and that subject was taken to a local hospital and is still being treated.

The involved officers were wearing body cameras during the incident, and they have been placed on administrative duty, following department policy.

Neighbors like Nicol, say the incident was shocking.

"I was kind of surprised. Not much goes on in Mishicot," said Nicol.

The Mishicot P.D. said they would not be making a comment at this time, and the investigation is ongoing: DCI is leading this investigation with help from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, City of Manitowoc Fire Department, Mishicot Area Ambulance Service, Two Rivers Fire Department, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit.