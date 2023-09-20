No extra cost to Chilton taxpayers to build new police and fire stations, says Mayor

CHILTON (NBC 26) — Wednesday was a big day for Chilton, as the city held a ceremony to cut the ribbon on a new fire station and break ground on a new police station.

Chilton Mayor Tom Reinl says he was pleased with the results of both projects, which he says won't cost any extra to the city's taxpayers. Mayor Reinl says the new stations will provide more room for both the city's fire and police departments, which he says were in desperate need of a new space.

“It takes a lot of pressure off the firemen just for backing rigs into the fire station, I mean you could not walk between the fire trucks, that’s how bad it was," Reinl said, "it’s a big deal, and the police department, they were operating out of a large-size living room with…eight full time police officers and an administrative assistant. They needed new digs definitely.”

Mayor Reinl says Chilton is also working on making renovations to city hall as well. He says he hopes those renovations and the new police station, will be done by February.

