NEW Zoo named as one of the top interactive zoos in America

Gerald Herbert/AP
In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 photo, three new female lions interact in their new habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 11:37 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 12:37:42-04

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A new list of the best zoos includes NEW Zoo & Adventure Park as one of the top 28 in the country.

The list focuses on zoos that provide opportunities for guests to connect with animals through interactive experiences.

NEW Zoo's Giraffe Feeding Experience got a special mention along with the conservation efforts at the park.

Several of the nation's largest and most famous parks like the San Diego and Bronx zoos were also on the list.

NEW Zoo ranked 25th on the list, just a few spots behind the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C.

Wednesdays at the zoo will now feature half price canopy tours during the summer between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. as another way to interact with the animals.

