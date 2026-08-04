National Night Out brings communities together to promote safety and connection

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Communities across the country are coming together for National Night Out, an annual event that promotes partnerships between residents and local public safety agencies.

The event gives neighbors the opportunity to connect with law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency responders, and community organizations while learning more about crime prevention efforts and programs available in their communities.

Local Celebrations

Communities throughout our area will also mark National Night Out tonight with a variety of family-friendly events. Many celebrations will feature opportunities to meet local police officers, firefighters, first responders, and community organizations, along with food, games, children's activities, and public safety demonstrations.

Below is a list of some National Night Out events taking place across our viewing area, including locations, times, and additional event information.

Brown County:

De Pere Police Department

Voyager Park - 100 William St, De Pere, WI 54115

4:30 PM - 7:30 PM (Fireworks show at 9:15 PM)

Oneida Police Department of Wisconsin

Oneida Turtle School Grounds - N7125 Seminary Rd, Oneida, WI 54155

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Village of Howard and Howard Fire Rescue

Howard Commons Activity Complex - 550 Commons Place, Howard, WI 54313

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Fond du Lac County:

Fond du Lac Police Department

Fairgrounds Park - 520 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI 54935

4:00 PM -7:00 PM

Manitowoc County:

Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office

Walsh Field - 2201 Polk St, Two Rivers, WI 54241

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Outagamie County:

Fox Valley Metro Police Department

Little Chute Safety Center - W McKinley Ave, Little Chute, WI 54140

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Grand Chute Police Department

Lion's Park - 3155 N. Longwood Ln, Appleton, WI 54914

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Winnebago County:

City of Neenah and Wisconsin Police Department

Memorial Park - 1131 Tullar Rd, Neenah, Wi 54956

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Oshkosh YMCA, Oshkosh Police Department, and the Oshkosh Fire Department

Oshkosh YMCA - 3303 W 20th Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM