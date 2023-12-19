Missing your property tax bills? Winnebago County online option, paper delay explained

This year was an unusual one for property tax bills in the State of Wisconsin due to a review of a possible tax levy exemption.

All bills are available online now (links included below).

All remaining paper bills are expected to be printed on Tuesday.

In the State of Wisconsin, there is a statute about when the government owes you a property tax bill. Now that we've reached that deadline, if you haven't seen yours yet, where is it?

I'm Darby McCarthy in Winnebago County, and here's what you need to know.

“Has this happened before, that you know of?”

“Less than a handful of times is what I was told."

According to Wisconsin State Statute 74.09(5), the third Monday in December is the deadline for property owners to receive their tax bill in the mail.

But this year, some people may not have a paper copy of that bill yet.

I met with Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel who explained the delay.

“I wanted to hold off as long as we could so we didn't have to get corrections out.”

This year, the Department of Revenue was working with the County to determine if a property tax levy limit exemption was applicable to the total tax.

For those of us who don't work in finance, basically, the county was waiting to make sure it had the numbers right before sending out the bill.

“I wanted to respect the authority of the state and wait as long as we could until we had a correct determination.”

But not everyone is waiting. In fact, many cities within the county have already issued their bills, but those who live in some towns will need to look online if they want to view their bill immediately.

“So, if a person is freaking out and is like, ‘I can't find it’-

“Right. Yeah-”

“This is why.”

“Yep, yep. So yeah, that is available online."

Doemel says anyone with questions can contact the County, but your payments go to your town or city.

If you're waiting for a paper copy of your bill, Doemel says you won't be waiting for long.

He says he expects that all Winnebago County paper bills will be printed Tuesday.

Tax bills are available online here.

