Woman arrested for OWI after vehicle was found on its side

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A 72-year-old Fox Crossing woman was arrested in Menasha on her first OWI offense after her car was found on its side next to a power pole.

According to the City of Menasha Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Plank Road at 4:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon for an accident with injuries.

City of Menasha Police Department

Officers found a vehicle on its side next to a power pole with a driver trapped inside.

Witnesses explained in the report released by the Police Department that the vehicle had been swerving on Plank Road and almost hit a vehicle head-on before hitting the power pole support lines, going airborne and landing on the passenger side.

City of Menasha Police Department

The driver was identified as a 72-year-old woman from Fox Crossing. She was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated First Offence and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time.