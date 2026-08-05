Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox CitiesMenasha

Actions

Winnebago County Resource Center opens Thursday in Menasha

uwo menasha
MacLeod Hageman
uwo menasha
Posted

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Winnebago County’s Multi-Agency Resource Center will open Thursday at the Fox Cities Campus Engineering Building, 1655 University Drive in Menasha.

Officials say anyone in the Fox Valley impacted by the recent tornado is encouraged to attend to access resources and information from community partners and nonprofit organizations.

Available assistance will include housing, financial support, mental health services, food and other essential needs.

The center will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Kyle Langellier Fox Cities 600 x 400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Kyle Langellier