UPDATE: DNR confirms harmful algal bloom at Menasha Lock dissipates

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tells NBC 26 that the buildup of blue-green algae at the Menasha Lock has dissipated. They say the upcoming rain in the forecast may help break up and move the harmful algal bloom if it remains elsewhere in the Menasha Channel of the Fox River.

Last week, residents living near the river said they were keeping their windows closed. The DNR said the bad smell is due to the blooms decomposing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these blooms can produce toxins and be harmful to people, pets, and ecosystems.