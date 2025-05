UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A semi-truck crash has prompted all lanes on Midway Road on southbound WIS44/US 10 in Menasha to close on Thursday afternoon.

According to WisDOT, the closure is expected to last for more than 2 hours. The crash occurred just before 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, so roads may not be open again until mid-afternoon.

Stay with NBC 26 online and on air for updates.