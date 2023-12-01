Unique radio event raises money for scholarships at UWO Fox Cities

If you're looking for a Saturday night event, UWO Fox Cities in Menasha is hosting a unique radio-centric event that is fundraising for student scholarships.

The event includes a collection of antique radios from the Golden Age of Radio in the 1920s through the 1960s.

It starts at 6 p.m., but a radio drama will be acted out live on stage at 7 p.m. by Norman Gilliland and the Skywave Players, who are based in Madison.

A donated collection of antique radios and a live performance on Saturday are raising money to help many afford a college education in our neighborhood.

I'm your Menasha Neighborhood Reporter Darby McCarthy, giving you the inside scoop on an upcoming "Theatre of the Mind" event.

“I am the Executive Director of the UW Fox Cities Foundation. That's the first time I got to say it out loud.”

“You nailed it!”

“Thank you.”

Amber Hammond just began her new position with the foundation this week.

She says a collection of radios from the 1920s through the 60s is just one part of a big fundraiser for student scholarships.

The other part is a big show on Saturday called "Theatre of the Mind," which is a production of a live radio drama.

“You get to kind of see what it looks like to hear a radio drama, but actually, you're watching the radio drama happen, which is a unique perspective.”

“Yeah. How does that work?”

“Yeah, so they're gonna be up on stage actually doing a radio drama. They've got some fun gags and props that they'll actually have with them.”

Hammond is taking over as executive director from Tom Frantz, who is working with her to organize everything.

He says he started out his career in college radio, and this event allows him to combine that interest with his passion for helping students.

"So here I am, you know, in a college, and doing something radio-related."

The duo tells me they are hoping to raise an ambitious $25,000 for student scholarships.

"We'd need to sell out our entire facility. So that ends up being like 360 tickets. So, that might have been a little bit of a stretch on our part, but you never know."

Frantz says that in the current academic year, UWO Fox Cities Foundation awarded 33 scholarships totaling more than $51,000.

The number of students that qualify for scholarships will vary each year.

Abigail Thomas says that this fundraiser means a lot to her because she knows the impact it can have.

“It's nice to not have that financial burden on my shoulders anymore. I can work less hours as well and be able to concentrate on my studies.”

The radio collection will be on display in the Aylward Gallery for just two days starting on Friday. The Theatre for the Mind event will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, but they may also be bought in advance at this link.