TT'z BBQ closes its doors, family reflects on six years of success

TT'z putting restaurant up for sale after six years.

Owner Travis Trader announcing a full liquidation of the restaurant and catering business.

Owners want more time to spend with family.

After six memorable years of serving the community, TT'z BBQ has officially closed its doors, with owner Travis Trader announcing a full liquidation of the restaurant and catering business. The family-owned establishment, known for its popular barbecue dishes, particularly its brisket, has been a staple in the Fox Cities area.

“It just felt right,” Trader said, reflecting on the decision to open the BBQ business six years ago. “And now, it feels the same closing it,” Trader said.

The closure, which Trader described as both “surreal” and “fast,” comes as a result of what he describes as a confluence of circumstances aligning in their favor. “It was kind of on a whim. All the stars lined up, and we just decided it was time,” Trader said.

TT'z BBQ, located on Racine Street in Menasha, gained popularity not just for its restaurant but also for its catering services and food truck, which traveled across the region to serve barbecue lovers. The Trader family has expressed gratitude for the community’s support throughout the years.

“We just want to thank Menasha and the surrounding areas,” Trader said, becoming emotional. “Our local health inspector, Todd, has been great. The city of Menasha has been great. My friends and family have been wonderful,” Trader said.

Logan Trader, the owner's son and employee, shared mixed feelings about the closure. “It’ll be nice to have weekends off and do something fun, but it’s going to be odd not doing it,” Logan Trader said, reminiscing about the time spent working alongside his father.

As they prepare to sell off their restaurant, catering business, and food truck—offering a complete turnkey package—Trader has not entirely closed the door on the possibility of returning to the barbecue scene in the future. “You never know,” Trader said. “The stars are aligning right now that this is the right time, but I never close the door,” Trader said.

With their BBQ smokers now quiet, the Trader family looks forward to new adventures while cherishing the memories created over the past six years.

