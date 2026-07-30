Three arrested overnight in Menasha tornado zone

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha police arrested three people overnight for violating curfew restrictions in tornado-damaged areas as recovery efforts continue across the Fox Valley.

During a Thursday morning briefing, Menasha Police Chief Matt Albrecht said two 17-year-olds who were not from Menasha were cited and released after being found in restricted areas overnight. A third person, an adult from Menasha, was jailed after allegedly resisting officers and being found to have outstanding warrants.

The arrests bring the total number of people arrested in storm-damaged areas since the curfew took effect to five.

Officials said they are strictly enforcing the overnight curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in storm-damaged areas.

“If you do not need to be out on the streets, please remain in your homes,” Albrecht said. “Please stay out of the city.”

Authorities also urged people who are not residents or registered volunteers to avoid damaged neighborhoods while cleanup efforts continue.

Officials also said Thursday that no fatalities or serious injuries have been reported since the tornado touched down Monday in the Fox Valley. Minor cleanup-related injuries involving chainsaws and other equipment are still occurring but are decreasing.

Crews from nearly 20 municipalities were deployed Thursday to Doty Island to clear fallen trees, remove debris and reopen roads. Officials said traffic remains restricted in heavily damaged areas to allow utility crews and contractors to work safely.

Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz said officials initially considered requesting assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard immediately after Monday’s tornado but paused the request while assessing local resources and volunteer support.

Hintz said more than 1,000 volunteers responded through the county’s volunteer reception center, giving officials time to evaluate where National Guard resources would be most effective.

Officials later moved forward with a request for National Guard assistance for Menasha, Neenah, Fox Crossing and the town of Neenah. Guard members could help with debris removal, logistics and traffic control, officials said.

Officials also announced a burn ban for Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing, prohibiting residents from burning storm debris, brush or garbage because of safety concerns and toxic smoke risks.

Public health officials warned residents about high heat and humidity during cleanup efforts, encouraging people to stay hydrated, take breaks and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Officials said damage assessments are ongoing and that it is still too early to estimate the number of homes and businesses damaged by the storm.