This weekend marks the return of a Wisconsin tradition: Sturgeon spearing.

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Sturgeon spearing cut-ins began Friday which kicks off a major Wisconsin tradition.

“We’re excited to bring everybody back here to Waverly Beach for sturgeon spearing. This is the first time since prior to the pandemic that we have an official DNR weigh station,” said Mac Cisar, an owner of Waverly Beach Bar and Grill.

Sturgeon spearing season begins Saturday, but preparations have been going on all week. Waverly Beach Bar and Grill has seen hundreds of spearers begin to ‘build the village’.

“This week has seen a pretty good uptick in traffic as far as ice access. I think yesterday we probably had more trucks headed to the ice than customers,” said Cisar.

Kim Buckley and Geri Rice have been sturgeon-spearing as a family for years.

“It’s something that my family, my mom, and my brother, friends, and family all come together for,” said Buckley.

Sturgeon spearing continues to bring families together, no matter how far apart they may be.

“I’m originally from here, but I currently live in Sarasota, FL and I come back every year,” said Buckley.

She came from nearly 1,500 miles away. Her family is keeping their hopes up this weekend.

“We have to get a sturgeon. You know, my brother is pretty good so I’m confident that we’ll get something,” said Buckley and Rice.

Waverly Beach will continue celebrations throughout the season, but there’s nothing quite like kickoff weekend.

“That kickoff weekend is kind of the big bash and the moment everybody gets together and celebrates the moment,” said Cisar.

Another sturgeon spearer told us how he’s preparing for the weekend.

“We’re going to go out and cut in, put the shack on, and just see what the water clarity is like and the ice conditions. It’s the main thing this year,” said Rob Kelly, a sturgeon spearer.

Safety remains top of mind for everybody.

“With all of the traffic coming back and forth, we’re trying to keep the space as safe as possible,” said Cisar.

Kelly’s main goal for the weekend:

“Oh, just to stay safe and have some fun,” said Kelly.