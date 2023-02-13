Sturgeon spearing: It's for spectators too

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The DNR has seen some of the lowest numbers of spearers but some of the higher numbers of speared Sturgeon at the end of sturgeon spearing day two.

Scott Koehnken, the Water Management Specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that the number of shanties has been cut in half.

“The count for yesterday was about 3,000 shanties, and we estimate about 2%, and that is half the effort from opening day last year," said Koehnken.

Even though there were fewer spearers out on the ice, the number of fish caught more than on opening day last year.

"We actually had 100 more fish this year on opening day than we did last year,” Koehnken said.

But for those who prefer to stay on land, the view and the excitement can be just as satisfying.

While standing at the registration station you can see people of all ages, and they aren’t decked out in spearing gear.

Thomas McNeely and his wife have been coming out to watch the sturgeon spearing for about 10 years now.

“I've never done it, I’ve never been ice fishing but it's fun to see all the tents and the trucks and bikes, and it's just so nice to see everything out there," said McNeely.

McNeely is not alone, Koehnken says that every year is a packed house of people that come out just to watch the spearers.

“It was crazy out here yesterday. We had kids, we had parents we had grandparents,” said Koehnken. “A lot of people have seen it before but they always want to come out and see what's going on see how many fish we have, what's the biggest fish, and where did they catch it.”

Throughout the day, spectators grew in size, many of them there to watch the celebrations of first catches and to watch who brings in the biggest catch of the day.

When not marveling at the catch of the day, spectators and spearers are able to ask questions to DNR representatives about sturgeon and hang out with the local fishing clubs.

