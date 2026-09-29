St. Mary Parish to reopen this weekend after July tornado damage

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Nearly two months after a July tornado damaged St. Mary Parish and forced worshippers to find a temporary place to worship, the church is preparing to reopen its doors this weekend.

The storm tore into the church’s steeple, roof and fascia, leaving crews with weeks of repairs, cleanup and work around scaffolding. Parish leaders said the building’s structural integrity was never compromised.

Now, with the repairs complete, parishioners will return to their church — and to a place that leaders say has taken on a deeper meaning since the storm.

Steve Siegel, business manager for St. Mary and St. John parishes, said the tornado reminded parish leaders that their mission extends far beyond the church building.

“We just aren’t contained in these four walls anymore,” Siegel said. “We are out in the streets, we’re bringing food, we’re bringing support, we’re bringing anything that our family out of these four walls needs.”

The parish community also received support of its own during the closure. St. Patrick Parish in Menasha opened its doors to displaced St. Mary parishioners, hosting a Saturday evening Mass while repairs were underway.

This weekend, St. Mary will once again welcome its congregation home.

Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd, followed by services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.