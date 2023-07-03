Sprinkler system helps contain Menasha structure fire

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A sprinkler system helped contain a fire from spreading at a structure fire in Menasha.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue (NMFR) reports crews responded to 1960 Novak Drive in Menasha for a structure fire. Two Engie companies, one quint and the NMFR shift commander responded along with one company from the Appleton Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found a pile of trash on fire outside of the building and smoke still in the building.

Officials report the building's sprinkler system worked to contain the fire from spreading to the rest of the building. Crews then worked to extinguish the trash that was on fire outside of the building.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

Fire crews on scene confirmed the fire did not extend to any other portions of the building or equipment contained in the building.

After the fire was extinguished, officials say the sprinkler system was shut down and the property representative contacted the sprinkler contractor to restore the system.

Authorities say the fire appears to be accidental in nature. Fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the fire.

