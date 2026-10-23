Police: No credible threat found near Menasha High School

MENASHA (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities determined there is no credible threat to a Menasha school after responding to an incident near the building, according to an update from the Menasha Police Department.

Police said they were informed of a “situation in the community” Friday morning and immediately began an investigation, prompting the high school to briefly enter a secure/hold.

Investigators determined at 10 a.m. that there was no credible threat to the school, its staff, or students, allowing the building to resume normal operations, according to the press release.

ORIGINAL: An incident outside Menasha High School prompted the school to be placed under a secure hold, district officials and police confirmed to NBC 26.

District officials told NBC 26 that students are no longer under a hold, but the building remains secured.

According to officials, parents are allowed to pick up their kids, but students can stay if they choose.

An increased police presence can be seen at the school as officers respond to an incident nearby.

NBC 26 has a crew on the way and will share updates as they become available.