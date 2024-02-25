One dead, one in custody after Menasha shooting

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The City of Menasha Police Department reported that a 71-year-old man is dead and a 54-year-old Menasha woman is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police said that at 5:09 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Chute Street for a report of a man with a gunshot would.

Police said that after an investigation, they took the 54-year-old woman into custody and she's being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

According to police, the two people were acquaintances, and this is an isolated incident.

Police are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

Police said there is no threat to the public.