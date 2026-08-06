Menasha Youth Sports urgently seeking help after tornado damage

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Youth Sports (MYS) is asking for community support to help ensure its 2027 spring baseball and softball seasons can move forward after an EF3 tornado tore through the Fox Valley last month.

In a news release Thursday, the organization announced a “Path Forward” recovery effort following the July 27 tornado.

MYS, an independent nonprofit organization, said the storm caused significant damage to its property near Gegan Elementary School, including fencing, scoreboards, outfield signage and about half of its dugouts. Nearby Neenah soccer fields also sustained heavy damage.

The organization said insurance will not cover the full cost of repairs and rebuilding.

MYS leaders said many reconstruction projects must be completed this fall for baseball and softball programs to return for the spring 2027 season. To help cover cleanup and rebuilding costs, the group is launching several fundraising efforts.

MYS President Jennifer Dahlman said community support is needed to immediately launch the first phase of fundraising efforts, including a support yard sign sale.

Community members are also encouraged to watch for upcoming fundraising efforts, including an engraved brick path fundraiser and a tree adoption program planned for early 2027.

MYS is also seeking corporate sponsors, private donations and volunteer groups to assist with recovery efforts.

People interested in purchasing a $20 yard sign or inquiring about donations and sponsorships can contact Dahlman at mys.president.24@gmail.com, by phone at 240-863-8160 or through the Menasha Youth Sports Facebook page.