Menasha school district opens free boutique for families recovering from summer tornado

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A new boutique in Menasha is giving families more than free clothes and household supplies — it’s offering a place to find help as they continue recovering from this summer’s tornado.

The Bluetique opened Monday at Jefferson Early Learning Center on Ice Street, transforming a classroom into a community resource stocked with free clothing, bedding, school supplies and hygiene items for Menasha School District families.

“I don’t know if everyone in Menasha is aware of how much people around the state and around the country have been helping us, but they’re about to see it,” said Mary Crawmer, a school counselor at Banta Bilingual and Fox Valley Virtual. “There’s a lot here, and we’ve been really blessed.”

The idea behind the Bluetique is straightforward: Families should be able to get what they need, when they need it, without worrying about cost.

There are no limits on how often families can visit during the boutique's regular hours. Organizers say anyone in need of support can return as often as necessary.

The Bluetique is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 1. Beginning Oct. 5, regular hours will be Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m.