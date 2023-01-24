Menasha school board accepts retirement letter from Superintendent Chris VanderHeyden

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Menasha school district accepted and approved Superintendent Chris L. VanderHeyden’s retirement letter. In the letter, he announced that his last day will be June 30, 2023.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time at MJSD and have been fortunate to work with such a talented and dedicated team. I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences that I have had while working here, and I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together. I knew when I started here ten years ago that we could work hard and make a difference for the students and families in Menasha. We can proudly make that claim today and I know quality, caring work will continue on behalf of these children,” said VanderHeyden.

He said that he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his life, and the challenges that retirement may bring.

“Thank you for your support and guidance during my time here. I will do my best to ensure a smooth transition of my responsibilities before my departure. Go Bluejays!”

VanderHeyden has spent 35 years in education serving as a high school math teacher,coach, principal, and has been the superintendent for the past ten years.