Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox CitiesMenasha

Actions

Menasha Restaurant Owner Wins $20,000 Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative Grant

Wilona Young of Chicago House of Hoagies overcomes financial struggles with Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative Grant
Menasha Restaurant Owner Wins $20,000 Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative Grant
Posted
  • Grant Saves Local Business: Wilona Young uses the $20,000 Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative Grant to pay off sales tax debt and secure her restaurant’s future.
  • Increased Popularity: Chicago House of Hoagies sees a surge in customers from across the Midwest after the grant win.
  • Inspiring Resilience: Young overcame financial challenges and continues to serve her community with her thriving hoagie shop in Menasha.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For Wilona Young, owner of the Chicago House of Hoagies, winning a $20,000 grant through the Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative was nothing short of life-changing.

“I’m still in awe. Like, I can’t believe I won. I really won!” Young said, reflecting on her recent win.

Young’s hoagie shop, located near Racine Road and 12th Street, has seen a surge in customers from across the Midwest since the announcement. But just a few months ago, the business she started in 2019 was in jeopardy.

Young said financial troubles began when her accountant allegedly mismanaged her funds.

“I got hit with a huge sales tax debt that I thought I was paying, but no—he was just taking my money,” Young said.

To keep her restaurant afloat, she took a full-time job at a homeless shelter in Appleton, using her income to chip away at the debt. At the same time, she applied for the Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative Grant, a program that has awarded nearly $1 million to support Black-owned restaurants nationwide.

Young recalled the moment she learned she had won.

“I got a phone call from a number that looked like spam,” she said. “I took the call, and she asked, ‘Is this Wilona Young?’ I said yes, and then I hung up because I thought it was a scam.”

Fortunately, the Heinz representative texted her to confirm the news.

“So, I called her back, and she said, ‘I want you to know that you won the restaurant grant.’ I was like, ‘Are you serious?’”

Within days, Young received the $20,000 grant—tax-free.

“Literally, I got the grant deposit in my account at 8 o’clock on Monday morning. By 8:01, I paid off my IRS debt,” Young said.

The grant brought financial stability to her business and peace of mind to Young.

“My business is safe. I don’t have to worry about them pulling my seller’s permit and shutting me down because of these sales taxes. So, I get to breathe,” she said.

Chicago House of Hoagies is now one of three Black-owned restaurants in Wisconsin to receive the prestigious grant. With renewed stability, Young is focusing on serving her signature hoagies to an ever-growing customer base.

“In just a short time, people are coming from all over the Midwest to grab a bite,” Young said.

Her story is one of resilience and perseverance, and her restaurant stands as a beacon of hope for other small business owners facing adversity.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fox Cities Reporters.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters