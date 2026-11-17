MENASHA (NBC 26) — Helping residents remain in or return to Menasha is the top priority among community members as the city continues recovering from July's tornado, according to new survey results.

Community Development Director Andrew Dane shared details on those findings during Monday's Common Council meeting while providing an update on the city's Menasha Strong Recovery Plan.

Other top priorities include planting new trees and replacing those destroyed by the storm, as well as preserving the character of neighborhoods and the city's historic features.

The Menasha Redevelopment Authority is using feedback gathered from residents to help guide the recovery plan, which aims to address the community's needs following the tornado.

City officials hope to finalize the Menasha Strong Recovery Plan by mid-January.