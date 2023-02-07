Menasha police officers injured after trying to arrest attempted arson suspect

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Police said two officers were injured after trying to arrest a man accused of attempting to set a home on fire.

According to Menasha Police, officers went to the 1100 block of De Pere Street for reports of a disturbance. Police said officers learned that a man had poured gasoline inside the residence and had threatened to ignite it.

Police said the man resisted as officers tried to arrest him.

According to police, one officer was hospitalized due to breathing issues sustained from the arrest, and another officer suffered a minor hand injury. The officer who was hospitalized has since been released. Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue responded to the scene to clean up hazardous materials.