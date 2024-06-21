Menasha Police need public's help finding missing 22-year-old man

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police say they are currently looking for 22-year-old Jorge Jara, who has cognitive disabilities and difficulty communicating.

Police say Jorge was last seen at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Appleton Street wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts. Jorge is 5'8" and weighs about 150 lbs.

Police are encouraging neighbors to check porches and landscaping for Jorge.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 and report his location.

Police advise that Jorge may not communicate with you if you approach him.