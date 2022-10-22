Menasha Police investigating armed robbery

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Third Street early Saturday morning.

A release from the Menasha Police Department states a victim reported that two individuals forced entry into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar and took several items.

In an attempt to flee the residence, a physical altercation occurred between the victim and the suspects.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to take one of the suspected individuals into custody.

The second suspect fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival.

Investigation into the identity of the second suspect is ongoing.

There were no injuries reported by any of the individuals involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

