Menasha Police Chief stepping down after 17 years of service

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police Chief Nicholas Thorn announced today that he will be stepping aside as Police Chief as of March 3, 2026.

Chief Thorn said the decision followed much reflection on the increasing demands of the position and his desire to ensure that both his family and the city receive the level of attention and leadership they deserve.

“Serving the City of Menasha for the past 17 years has been one of the greatest honor of my professional career,” Chief Thorn said. “I am sincerely grateful for the trust placed in me by the Mayor, Common Council, city leadership, and the community, and I am proud of the work accomplished by the men and women of the Menasha Police Department.”

Chief Thorn says he remains committed to supporting a smooth and orderly transition and will assist in any way possible to help ensure continued stability and success within the department.

The City of Menasha will be announcing further details regarding the selection process for the next Police Chief at a later date.

