MENASHA (NBC 26) — Police said in a news release an 84-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Menasha.

Deputies said they got the call at 8:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Washington and River Streets.

They said a car was going north on the Washington Street Bridge and hit the Sonoco Paper Mill.

Both the 85-year-old driver and the 84-year-old passenger were taken to ThedaCare Hospital in Neenah. Police said the passenger died from her injuries and the driver is in serious condition.