MENASHA (NBC 26) — When the sun came out after Monday's storm, residents of Menasha say, so did their community.

Just hours after a tornado blew through the city, neighbors began to rebuild — cleaning yards, collecting supplies and checking on elderly residents.

"I don't know how many people stopped by and just, 'Are you guys okay?' 'Are you guys okay?'" said Pam Wohlrabe, a Menasha resident.

Overnight, strangers became friends said Wohlrabe, as neighbors worked side by side in some of the hardest-hit streets.

"Some of the people we don't even know, and they're just coming through and helping." another resident described. "It's amazing."

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Menasha neighbors unite to rebuild after tornado

Jeff Dionne, a retired firefighter, watched first responders from surrounding communities arrive to help his neighbors Monday evening.

When asked what it was like to see the coordinated response from multiple departments, Dionne said:

"My heart just grew... Menasha got hit pretty darn hard, but we're going to survive."

Businesses also stepped in to help. Piggly Wiggly brought in a truckload of free bottled water for residents affected by a boil advisory.

"We're partners in the community," explained Ryan Evers, the store's district manager. "They take care of us, we take care of them."

Neighbors who want to help with storm recovery efforts can click here to sign up with the Volunteer Fox Cities' coordinated response.