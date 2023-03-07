Menasha man indicted for child pornography distribution

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Colton H. Nelson, 24, of Menasha has been indicted by a federal grand jury on March 7, for a two-count indictment alleging he distributed child pornography.

In a release from the United States Attorney's Office Easter District of Wisconsin, documents filed with the court showed Nelson used file-sharing software to distribute digital videos and images of child pornography to undercover law enforcement.

During a search of Nelson's residence, it was revealed that thousands of images and videos containing child pornography were located on electronic devices in his possession.

Nelson faces a mandatory five years imprisonment and up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted of either distribution charge, he may also be fined up to $250,000 on each count.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office investigated the case with Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble prosecuting.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.