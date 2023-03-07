Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMenasha

Actions

Menasha man indicted for child pornography distribution

U.S. Department of Justice building
J. David Ake/AP
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
U.S. Department of Justice building
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 17:53:42-05

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Colton H. Nelson, 24, of Menasha has been indicted by a federal grand jury on March 7, for a two-count indictment alleging he distributed child pornography.

In a release from the United States Attorney's Office Easter District of Wisconsin, documents filed with the court showed Nelson used file-sharing software to distribute digital videos and images of child pornography to undercover law enforcement.

During a search of Nelson's residence, it was revealed that thousands of images and videos containing child pornography were located on electronic devices in his possession.

Nelson faces a mandatory five years imprisonment and up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted of either distribution charge, he may also be fined up to $250,000 on each count.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office investigated the case with Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble prosecuting.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Olivia Acree: NBC 26's reporter for Neenah and Menasha!

Olivia_Acree.jpg

Olivia Acree

9:53 AM, Jul 14, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!