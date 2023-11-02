Menasha man faces charges of repeated sexual assault of child

Kerry Paul McGill of Menasha awaits a ruling on a bond condition before he heads to preliminary hearings for charges of sexual assault of a minor.

The victim in the case is under 10 years old.

McGill is 58 years old and claims the child asked him to perform the acts, which will not be described in detail here because of their graphic nature.

A warning: the details of this case may be upsetting to some.

“State of Wisconsin versus Kerry McGill."

Fifty-eight-year-old Kerry Paul McGill faces charges of repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful material.

According to the criminal complaint, McGill did not deny some of the claims of inappropriate contact with the victim. The complaint states that McGill tried to say the little girl asked him to do some of the inappropriate acts.

The complaint also states that McGill said he isn't attracted to children, but he said he feels "more like a child himself because he is at a third grade [sic] reading level and never graduated from high school."

In court on Thursday, McGill did not have an attorney, but he made a request against his current bond conditions.

“I have stocks in Amazon. I need a computer to see if I can get [an] attorney. And to get bail.”

Because McGill's bond does not allow him to access the internet, a review hearing is scheduled for next week, to determine whether the bond condition will be removed.