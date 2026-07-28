Menasha Joint School District closes all buildings, suspends activities after tornado hits Fox Valley

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Menasha Joint School District closed all of its buildings and suspended all school-sponsored events and activities until further notice after a tornado struck Menasha today, causing major damage in the Fox Valley community near Appleton.

No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed at this time.

District officials said all buildings will remain closed while the facilities team assesses each structure to ensure it is safe for students, staff, and the community.

Superintendent Daniel Slowey said the closures will remain in place until that process is complete.

"At this time, all Menasha Joint School District buildings will remain closed until further notice as we carefully assess each facility to ensure it is safe for students, staff, and our community. In addition, all school-sponsored events and activities are suspended until further notice," Slowey said.

Slowey credited the district's facilities team and others working behind the scenes during the storm's aftermath.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to our Facilities team, along with all of the individuals working diligently behind the scenes to assess our buildings and ensure they are safe. Their commitment and dedication during this time are deeply appreciated," Slowey said.

Slowey urged residents to look out for one another as the community begins to recover.

"I know the tradition, strength, and pride of the Menasha community will shine through as we work together and support one another in the days ahead," Slowey said.

The district said it will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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