Menasha hit-and-run suspect caught in Missouri

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A Menasha woman was caught in Missouri and is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin after fleeing the state following a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries, according to the Menasha Police Department.

Police said they were called Aug. 24 to the parking lot of Lake Park Swim & Fitness, 730 Lake Park Road, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The victim suffered multiple fractures, contusions and lacerations.

According to police, the suspect drove away and was later identified as Kathleen A. Clapper, 48. Investigators learned she had left the state, and her vehicle was entered into a system as wanted in connection with a felony investigation.

Last week, Menasha police were notified that Clapper had been taken into custody by the Farmington Police Department in Missouri after officers used license plate reader (LPR) technology to locate her vehicle. She is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

According to police, charges of aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit-and-run involving a vehicle have been recommended to the Calumet County district attorney's office.