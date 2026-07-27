Menasha closes city to incoming traffic after severe tornado damage

MENASHA (NBC 26) — No vehicle traffic is being allowed into Menasha as of Monday evening due to the damage sustained during Monday's tornado, police said.

According to the Menasha Police Department, officers are not allowing vehicle traffic into the city and are asking the public not to attempt to drive into city limits.

Police said residents should shelter in place when possible. Those seeking a place to wait are asked to go to the emergency shelter at Christ the Rock Church.

Transportation to the shelter is available from the former Shopko parking lot at 1150 Midway Road.

Police asked residents heading to the shelter to bring necessary medications, medical equipment, identification, phone chargers and other essential personal items.

Officials said crews are prioritizing clearing Highway 114, Highway 47 and Racine Street for emergency and essential traffic.

Residents are also being asked to limit water use until further notice.