Menasha celebrates 150 years of history with community festivities

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Fox Valley city of Menasha continues to honor a big milestone.



Menasha celebrates 150 years of being an official incorporated city

Main Street was shut down Saturday for festivities

The celebration continues through a drone show Saturday night

More details on the celebration can be found here

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The city of Menasha recently celebrated the 150th anniversary of its incorporation with a lively community festival. Residents came together to honor their past and look ahead to the future.

The celebration, which took nearly two years to plan, included live bands, a carnival, food trucks, and a popular drone show.

“We have the bands, we have the carnival, we have the food trucks, we have the beverage tent, and we have the drone show, which last night was amazing,” said Sarah Bauer, chair of the Menasha Sesquicentennial Committee, encouraging people to join in the fun and enjoy the community spirit.

Menasha Mayor Austin Hammond said, “It really is the honor of a lifetime to get to be part of such a big moment in our history, celebrating 150 years."

Menasha was first settled in the 1630s and became an official city in 1874. It has grown from about 7,000 residents to more than 18,000 today. Many locals shared their pride in being part of this community during the celebration.

The owner of The Sweet Lair, Bri Lutz, mentioned how special Menasha is.

“If I were to have my business in any other city, I don't feel like I'd get the community support and involvement that I do get here in Menasha,” she said, highlighting the close-knit nature of the town.

As for future celebrations, the events chair for the Sesquicentennial Committee, George Davis, noted that this event was unique.

“This special is 150 years in the making, so we're not gonna have another one like this for a while,” Davis said.

Bauer suggested that the next big celebration might be for the city’s 175th anniversary.

While the main events wrapped up with the drone show, residents can still take part in a historical button hunt at local landmarks, which will run through next Friday.

As Menasha residents reflect on their past and celebrate their community spirit, they hold strong hopes for the future. The sesquicentennial reminds everyone of their achievements and sets the stage for the next chapter in Menasha’s story.