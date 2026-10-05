Menasha Bears fan set to see his team for the first time after Clarity Care Dream Fund surprise

MENASHA (NBC 26) — For Tommy Haskamp, Chicago Bears game days have always meant watching his favorite team from the living room.

But this week, what he thought was a pregame party in Menasha turned into something much bigger: a ticket to his first-ever Bears game.

The surprise came through Clarity Care’s Dream Fund, which helps make longtime dreams possible for people supported by the organization.

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Clarity Care Dream Fund surprises Menasha fan with first Bears game tickets

Hallie Schleig, vice president of Clarity Care, said Haskamp was an easy choice.

“Tom has been a longstanding member for us. He has passion. He has just heart and always given to others, and so we're just excited to surprise him with something that he's been dreaming about for a long time,” Schleig said.

Haskamp was nominated by his friend, Thom Michaels, who said Tommy’s determination is one of the things that makes him so special.

“He always has a positive attitude, and it's all about abilities with Tommy. There's never been a time where he said he couldn't do anything. He would always just keep on and take his time and figure out how to make it work, how to be successful,” Michaels said.

Clarity Care is a nonprofit that supports people with disabilities and special needs, helping them live independently and stay connected to their communities.

The Dream Fund is another way the organization works to make those connections — and those dreams — possible.

For Schleig, giving Haskamp an experience he has wanted for years is exactly what the fund is all about.

“They deserve so much more. And so that's what we're here to do — surprise them and continue to surprise them and give them the world,” Schleig said.

And Haskamp won’t be making the trip alone.

Michaels said they’re already planning to make the most of the experience before kickoff.

“We're gonna definitely do a little tailgating,” Michaels said.

Soon, Haskamp will trade his usual spot on the couch for a seat inside the stadium, watching the Chicago Bears live for the first time.

And for someone who has spent years cheering on his favorite team from home, it’s a game day he won’t soon forget.