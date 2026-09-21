Marine Credit Union donates $12,500 to United Way Fox Cities for tornado relief

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Marine Credit Union presented a $12,500 donation to United Way Fox Cities on Monday to support tornado relief and recovery efforts across the Fox Cities area.

Representatives from Marine Credit Union and United Way Fox Cities gathered at United Way Fox Cities headquarters in Menasha for the check presentation.

"The way that this gift came together, was just through an employee that felt so moved to do something to give back to our community, and it generated an incredible amount of generosity among that community in the credit union," a representative with the United Way Fox Cities said. "We are honored to accept this gift."

Marine Credit Union leaders said employees wanted to support local families facing ongoing recovery challenges and help strengthen the community’s rebuilding efforts.