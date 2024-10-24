Man accused of sexually assaulting a child taken into custody in Menasha

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police say a man accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested on Wednesday.

An initial report of a juvenile runaway in June prompted a collaborative investigation between the Canton Police Department in Illinois, Fulton County Sheriff's Department in Illinois, and Menasha Police.

On Wednesday, authorities conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of Lopas Street in connection to this investigation that is still ongoing.

Police say Timothy Churchill was taken into custody for Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Possession of Child Pornography and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.