Lakeside Book Company employee react to layoffs

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A longstanding Menasha print facility is shutting down, leaving hundreds of people without jobs.



Lakeside Book Company will close its Menasha facility for good this summer. I’m reporter Olivia Acree in Menasha hearing how this will affect the hundreds of people that work there.

“It’s been very emotional grieving down there,” said Robby Neveu, a Lakeside employee.

The Midway Road facility was built in the 1940s so Lakeside press operator, Robby Neveu, says employees and their families are mourning the loss.

“We have generations of family working down there so it’s been hard not only for the people who work down there, their families, and everything else that comes with it,” said Neveu.

Lakeside Book Company recently announced it’s closing its entire Menasha plant this year. Through a warn notice, the company said it’s closing due to “changing market conditions.” Neveu says he's seen that firsthand.

“We've been slow for a while, so it’s been hard on people,” said Neveu.

339 people will lose their jobs in June when the layoffs begin.

“It's hard on everybody that loses their job in the community but when it hits yourself you start to understand it a little more,” said Neveu.

Anthony Snyder at Fox Valley Workforce Development wants Lakeside employees to know they're supported.

“So many of our employers are hurting for really really good workers this is an opportunity for them to benefit from these 400 workers experience,” said Snyder.

Snyder says right now unemployment is low, working in favor for job seekers.

He also says workforce development can help laid off workers find jobs or enroll in courses with grant money to make a career change.

“400 people sounds like a very large number but understand there are thousands and thousands of open jobs especially in manufacturing up and down I-41,” said Snyder.

Fox Valley Workforce Development urges anyone included in the layoffs to reach out for career help.