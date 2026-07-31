Sen. Johnson thanks volunteers aiding tornado recovery in Menasha

MENASHA (NBC 26) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R) visited a volunteer center in Menasha following recent tornado damage in the Fox Cities, thanking residents and volunteers helping with recovery efforts.

Johnson praised the community response, saying volunteers quickly stepped up to help clear debris, clean homes and deliver food to people affected by the storms.

According to Johnson, Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz said about 400 volunteers arrived within minutes after help was requested.

“In the midst of tragedy, this is what makes America great,” Johnson said. “People step up to the plate and show how wonderful people are.”

