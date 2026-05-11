Investigation underway in Menasha, no threat to the public

MENASHA (NBC 26) — There is currently no threat to the public as law enforcement is present for an investigation in the 300 block of Oak Street in Menasha, according to the Menasha Police Department.

Police say the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group Drug Unit is conducting an investigation in the 300 block of Oak Street in Menasha Monday morning, with the assistance of the SWAT team.

Neighbors might see an increased law enforcement presence, but there is no threat to the public at this time, police say.

Police say this is an active investigation.