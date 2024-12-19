Historic Menasha Church Undergoes $2 Million Restoration

St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha completes a $2 million restoration, preserving its 1880s heritage.

Renovations include 2,200 gold leaf stars, Marian medallions, and restored historic designs.

Funded by parishioners, the project celebrates the church's artistic and cultural legacy.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

To its congregation and many others, St. Mary Catholic Church is a “crown jewel” of faith and history in Wisconsin.

The church, a fixture of Menasha’s landscape since the 1880s, is undergoing a significant restoration aimed at preserving its rich legacy. According to Father Michael Lightner, the project goes beyond aesthetics.

“It’s not just a worship space; it’s a place where it’s beautiful,” Lightner said. “Ultimately, our job is to try to pull people toward Christ to see the divine in a godless world.”

What began as routine maintenance to address peeling paint and general disrepair evolved into a $2 million endeavor. Church members stepped up to fund the ambitious project, contributing to new art installations and intricate designs that now adorn the space.

One notable feature is the addition of 2,200 gold leaf stars on the ceiling, sponsored by parishioners at $500 each, raising over $1 million. Other enhancements include painted roses on the walls and 12 hand-painted medallions depicting Marian apparitions, also funded by the congregation.

“We asked, ‘How can we bring art out for the children and the rest of the people to see the faith of the Immaculate Conception, which is the name of the church.’” Lightner said.

While the high cost of the project raised questions, Lightner emphasized that the funds were voluntarily contributed by members who believe in the vision.

“It’s money that people see the project and then get behind,” he said. “It’s not where we’re absconding with money and putting it into something that people don’t want.”

Conrad Schmitt Studios, a firm specializing in historic preservation, led the renovations. Their research into original designs uncovered intricate patterns on walls and arches, now restored to their former glory. The updates also include multicultural angels, symbolizing the global reach of Catholicism.

The restoration stands as a testament to the community’s dedication to preserving the church’s beauty and history for future generations.

