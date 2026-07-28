Fox Valley tornado given preliminary EF-3 rating

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The National Weather Service has given Monday's tornado a preliminary EF-3 rating, saying wind speeds reached as high as 140 miles per hour.

That would make this one of the strongest tornadoes in northeast Wisconsin in the last 30 years, matching the ratings given to the Door County tornado in 1998 and the Northwoods tornado in 2007.

Chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland broke down the scale and historical perspective Monday night:

Quiet next two days

The rating is based off of drone video of the affected area and an in-person survey done Monday.

The most severe damage was near highway 110/441 on the north side of Menasha, according to the NWS.

At this point, no injuries or deaths have been reported but many homes have been destroyed.

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