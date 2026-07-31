Fox Valley tornado day 5 update: Cleanup, injuries, National Guard

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Winnebago County officials said Friday that tornado-related emergency room visits are declining, though cleanup injuries remain a concern as recovery efforts continue across the Fox Valley.

County Executive Gordon Hintz said officials are seeing more tool-related injuries, carbon monoxide exposure from improper generator use and dehydration. Residents helping with cleanup are urged to stay hydrated, take breaks and avoid overexertion.

Officials also warned boaters to watch for submerged debris, including trees, docks and boats left behind by the storm.

Water service has been restored in Fox Crossing, but a boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Fox Crossing, Menasha, Appleton and Harrison served by Fox Crossing utilities. Residents should boil water for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

Coordinated brush and debris pickup begins Saturday, with residents asked to move vehicles off streets by 6 a.m. in designated pickup areas. Volunteers will also help residents move debris and bagged trash to curbs ahead of a special storm-related garbage collection Sunday.

Hintz said community support efforts continue, including meal distribution at Menasha High School and cleanup supply giveaways in Menasha.

Officials said 211 has received about 280 calls for assistance since the tornado, mostly related to cleanup, financial help, food and damage assessments.

A curfew remains in effect in Menasha and Fox Crossing from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and a burn ban remains in place for Menasha, Fox Crossing and Neenah.

Hintz also said 15 National Guard members are assisting with traffic control to help cleanup crews access debris-filled streets.